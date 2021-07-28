﻿Boxer tried to bite off ear of opponent during Olympics bout

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite off the ear of David Nyika from New Zealand during a match Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Baalla attempted to bite Nyika’s in the third and final round of the bout.

Nyika said after the match that it was unfortunate that the referee could not see what had happened.

“He couldn’t get my ear into his mouth. I am lucky for that,” said Nyika, who won 5-0 and advanced.

The fight drew comparisons of a 1997 infamous bout between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

In the second heavyweight championship match between the two in the US state of Nevada, Tyson bit a part of Holyfield’s ear off and was disqualified.

Tyson’s boxing license was revoked for 15 months after the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency