﻿Borongan deploys 117 militiamen to help fight NPA

After a month-long intensive training, at least 117 men of the Special Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary (SCAA) in Borongan City, Eastern Samar are ready to help secure rebel-infested upland communities.

The 45-day intensive training aims to develop their stamina, attitude, and skills required before their dispatch to different communities in Borongan City.

Around 100 trainees are from Borongan City while the rest are from other parts of Eastern Samar province.

During a ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said the establishment of CAFGU in the city is essential for the attainment and maintaining the peace and development of the city.

“It gives confidence to the local government and the people of Borongan City to uplift the lives of people, especially in remote communities. They are an added safeguard for the people of Borongan against the NPA atrocities,” Agda said in his message.

In 2019, the city recorded two incidents perpetrated by the communist terrorist group that killed and injured soldiers, a policeman, and a civilian.

CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) is a paramilitary unit composed of volunteer reservists organized into companies of personnel led by regular troops.

The mayor also extended the city’s gratitude to the Philippine Army for ensuring the completion of the CAA-II Basic Military Training.

The city government will provide each militiaman a PHP6,500 monthly allowance during their deployment in the upland villages of Amantacop, San Mateo, and Canyupay.

Meanwhile, Philippine Army 801st Brigade commander, Brig. Gen. Camilo Ligayo thanked the city government for its support to fight insurgency.

“The establishment of CAFGU in the city is to maintain peace and help develop the community and thwart the possible atrocities of the Communist NPA terrorists or any lawless element that would hinder the development of Borongan City,” Ligayo said.

The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency