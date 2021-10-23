﻿Borongan City to host nat’l surfing tilt in December

The city government of Borongan in Eastern Samar is preparing to host the 2021 Philippine Surfing Championship Tour (PSCT), a major competition for surfers in the country.

On Friday, the local government turned over 10 surfboards to the Surfriders Club of Eastern Samar (SCES) and inducted the new set of officers of the club at the city’s Baybay Boulevard.

“Our main objective is to make sure that we really establish this event because we’re the only place that has surfing in the heart of the city,” said Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda in a statement.

This year’s PCST will be held from Dec. 6 to 12, 2021 with SCES as the host group. The city first hosted the PCST in 2019.

Agda assured that the city government will institutionalize not just the Surf City campaign but all other matters that will help the development of tourism and economic growth of Borongan.

In partnership with the local government and the Department of Tourism regional office, SCES managed to train and produce seven internationally accredited surf judges and eight internationally accredited surf instructors.

This makes Borongan the area in the country with the most number of accredited surf judges, the city government reported.

The national competition will also promote the city’s long coastline situated within the commercial district as a venue for the surfing event.

The first-ever surfing competition in Borongan was held in 2000, dubbed as Eastern Samar Inaugural Surfing Crown. Borongan was then a laid-back municipality known only by a few surfing enthusiasts.

Source: Philippines News Agency