﻿Borongan City tightens travel restrictions

TACLOBAN CITY – The Borongan City government in Eastern Samar has placed the city under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 13 to June 26 due to rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda on Monday issued Executive Order No. 002-0621 as the city epidemiology and surveillance unit confirmed that there is a new wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

“The Covid-19 situation of the city of Borongan needs to be addressed through the implementation of strict yet efficient health standard protocols,” Agda said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aside from the strict minimum health protocols, travel restriction of residents, and curfew hours, operations of several establishments such as those providing leisure and entertainment are temporarily suspended.

Outdoor and indoor sports activities, including the operation of gyms, are also temporarily prohibited, excluding individual outdoor activities such as jogging, walking, running, biking, surfing, skimboarding, and badminton.

Tourism sites are also closed, but accommodation facilities accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT) may operate but subject to the guidelines and protocols by the local inter-agency task force on emerging infectious diseases and the DOT.

Gatherings outside residences and inside houses with people who are not immediate household members are also banned.

Religious activities are allowed by only up to 25 percent of the venue’s capacity. Funeral wakes are also permitted but only for immediate family members.

For returning residents from places outside the region, the requirements include negative results of the Covid-19 swab test taken three days before their arrival, valid identification card, and QR code. They are required to report to their village officials.

For returning residents from places within Eastern Samar, they must present barangay certification as evidence of their residency, while those from outside the province must present valid identification and QR code.

For authorized persons outside residents, they are required to present ID cards at the border checkpoints.

Those who will violate the directive will be meted with penalties, which include a warning and fine of up to PHP5,000 and revocation of business permit, and fine of PHP5,000 for business establishments.

As of June 14, Borongan City has already recorded 300 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 236 recoveries, five deaths, and 59 active cases

Source: Philippines News Agency