﻿Borongan City lifts tightened movement restrictions

The city government of Borongan in Eastern Samar lifted on Sunday the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status with fewer people getting infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This after the local government placed the city under MECQ from June 13 to 26 and was extended for seven days until July 4 due to the surge of Covid-19 cases here in the past three weeks.

Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda set new general protocols and guidelines that city residents had to observe, including those entering Borongan City border.

“The new protocols and guidelines still direct all city residents to strictly observe the minimum health standard which includes proper wearing of face masks and face shield, and observing physical distancing,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Curfew is also imposed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Restaurants and food establishments may now accept dine-in services provided that they will comply with the minimum health protocols and 50 percent capacity. While drinking liquors is allowed, customers are only limited to a maximum of two servings.

Establishments that were prohibited to operate during the MECQ may now resume operation, but must strictly enforce the no face masks, no face shields, no QR code, and no entry policy.

All tourism sites in the city are allowed to resume their operations for as long as they observe minimum health protocols. Health-standard compliant religious activities are also permitted.

Contact sports including basketball, soccer, and frisbee, are still prohibited under the new quarantine status.

Meanwhile, those going inside Borongan from outside the region will still need to present a negative swab test or saliva test with a three-day validity prior to their arrival, present a QR code, and valid identification card.

Even those who are fully vaccinated have to present a negative swab test result as they can still be infected with Covid-19 and spread the virus to the community if not detected.

Those who fail to present a negative swab test result will be subjected to 10-day home quarantine and on the 7th day will undergo an antigen test.

Travelers from the region will only need to present a QR Code and valid identification card.

As of July 4, Borongan City already recorded 467 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 375 recoveries, 19 deaths, and 92 active cases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency