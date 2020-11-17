﻿Border control order for travelers from other provinces: Labella

Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday clarified that the executive order he issued on Monday night applies only to individuals who are traveling to the capital city via airports and seaports originating from other provinces.

To clear up the confusion on Executive Order (EO) 105, Labella issued amendatory EO 105-A, clarifying that persons from within the province who will travel to the city, effective November 20, are not covered.

He said returning or repatriated overseas Filipino workers and returning overseas Filipinos are also not covered by the order.

“The city government will continue to require only a valid ID and certificate of employment from those who work in Cebu City but live in other areas of Cebu,” Labella said in a statement.

The city will honor the travel clearances of people outside Cebu arriving in the city before the order takes effect this Friday.

Labella said the new guidelines were issued to immediately contain the recent increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

The city logged 89 new cases over the weekend, which prompted overseer of Cebu’s Covid-19 response, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, to come to Cebu to discuss with city officials possible changes in the policy.

Labella said the city government has come up with proactive measures that include proper guidelines for essential and non-essential travel to the city.

“I appeal for understanding from the Cebuanos that such actions are needed with my continuing call for cooperation. We need to (do) this to prevent a situation from happening while we still can prevent it from happening,” he said in Cebuano.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY