﻿Boracay waives swab test for vaxxed tourists starting Nov. 16

Boracay will no longer require fully vaccinated tourists to submit a negative RT-PCR test results starting November 16, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday.

“The DOT welcomes the announcement of Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores on the decision to waive the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated tourists as a requirement to enter Boracay starting November 16,” it said.

The Aklan government on November 12 confirmed that guests would only need to submit proof of vaccination with a QR code in lieu of the test.

In a radio interview, Miraflores said tourists may either submit a VaxCert secured via vaxcert.doh.gov.ph or a vaccine certificate issued by their respective local government unit.

The official said this move is one of the province’s measures to revive tourism activities on the resort island.

Boracay had experienced a dramatic increase in tourist arrivals in the last two months, with a total of 32,452 visitors in October 2021 alone, the DOT said.

“We hope to see even more visitors for the months of November and December, given this positive development, and ensure everyone’s safety altogether now that Boracay’s fully vaxxed tourism workers are at 94 percent, while its entire eligible population is at 70 percent vaccinated,” the DOT said.

The DOT, in coordination with National Task Force against Covid-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. and deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon, initiated the vaccination program for tourism workers in Boracay last July.

Source: Philippines News Agency