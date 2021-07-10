﻿Boracay: Next stop for cyclists

Boracay Island is being rebranded as a sustainable destination and the next haven for cyclists.

Banking on the island’s greener environment and rehabilitated roads, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is confident the soon-to-be-launched tourism program will boost arrivals and contribute to Boracay’s goal of attracting quality tourists.

“Boracay has always been a bike-friendly destination but the biking activities are not yet launched but Boracay is now ready. At some point we’ll announce bike activities on the island,” Malay tourism officer Gil delos Santos said in an interview on Thursday.

Delos Santos said bikers from Metro Manila could access Boracay via RORO (roll-on/roll-off) ships sailing to Caticlan, but the same protocols will apply, including negative reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction results, pre-booked transportation and accommodation at DOT-accredited establishments, and coordination with the local government unit for QR (quick response) codes.

“(Sa RORO) ang babayaran mo lang naman doon usually pamasahe ng tao. Tapos ‘yung bike wala naman extra charge ‘yun (In RORO trips, you usually just pay the fare. One bike has no extra charge). You know for one person, one bike they won’t get charged,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency