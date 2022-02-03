﻿Boosting support for farmers, biz needed as PH enters trade deals

Support for local farmers and businesses should be strengthened as the country opens itself to more free trade deals like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a former cabinet member and senatorial aspirant said.

In a statement Wednesday, senatorial bet Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro expressed his support to the country’s participation in free trade agreements (FTAs) like the RCEP, but assistance for domestic sectors, particularly agriculture sector, should be bolstered.

“Free trade agreements like the RCEP provide a larger playing field full of new opportunities for our Filipino enterprises, including those in the agriculture sector. As FTAs cut tariffs and duties, this enables Filipino products to become competitive in other markets,” he said.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), with support from other government agencies and industry groups, has been pushing for the concurrence of the RCEP deal in the Senate.

Teodoro encouraged local enterprises to tap opportunities in international markets through FTAs, but this would be possible with adequate government support.

“(But) this would be possible if programs to boost competitiveness, capacity building, and productivity of our local industries will be institutionalized,” he added.

Teodoro said the government should help in developing smart agriculture as well as research and development to increase farmers’ productivity and improve agricultural produce.

He also supports building more farm-to-market roads to lower logistics costs in delivering farm produce to markets.

Teodoro said this would allay fears of local farmers that they would not be able to compete with the influx of cheaper imported goods.

He added there is also the need to boost the “buy local” campaign, with the government initiating support to domestic products by patronizing Philippine-made products.

Programs to integrate local farmers and businesses to the global value chain will also help the country maximize benefits of FTAs and other preferential trade deals, he said.

“The solution is through consultation and close coordination,” Teodoro said.

Source: Philippines News Agency