﻿Booster jabs, add’l doses may be given in any vax site: DOH

Senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities can go to any vaccination site for their boosters and additional or third dose, a health official said Monday.

In an online media forum, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they just have to bring their original vaccination cards and valid identification cards.

“Kung kayo po ay kasama sa immunocompromised individuals na babakunahan, kailangan po ng (If you are among the immunocompromised individuals who will be vaccinated, you need) medical clearance from your doctor,” she added.

In a public advisory, the Department of Health explained that an additional or third dose as part of the primary series is given to individuals with comorbidities in immunodeficiency state – immunodeficiency state, people living with HIV, people with active cancer or malignancy, transplant patients, and patients under immunosuppressive treatments.

“The rest of the A3 group o di kasama sa listahan sa ngayon ay magkakaroon tayo ng phasing at kayo ang susunod na bigyan ng (or those not included in the list, we’ll have phasing, and you will be the next to be given) booster doses,” Vergeire said.

Citing World Health Organization’s Interim Recommendations released on Oct. 4, Vergeire explained the booster shots are different from an additional or third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The immunocompromised individuals katulad ng mga nasa listahan natin, they cannot mount that adequate immune response na kailangan or expected when you’re vaccinated kaya binibigyan natin sila ng (like those in the list, they cannot mount that adequate immune response required or expected when you’re vaccinated that’s why we give them a) third dose,” she said.

“[Regarding] Senior citizens, kami po ah nagkaroon ng (we had a) discussion with our experts last week and according to the senior citizens are not considered immunocompromised so they will get booster doses instead of the third doses,” she added.

Vaccination sites have been given specific reminders like having separate lanes for the booster doses and the primary series vaccination and close monitoring for adverse events following immunization.

As of November 19, a total of 20,198 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as booster doses in the National Capital Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency