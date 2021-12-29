﻿Boil water to avoid diarrhea, ‘Odette’ victims urged anew

An official of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Tuesday reminded anew victims of Typhoon Odette to boil water from untreated sources before drinking to avoid diarrhea and other gastric diseases.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said in a message to local media waterborne diseases are among the many illnesses that people need to watch out for after every typhoon.

“This is primarily because of the absence of potable water and at times even these potable water may need treatment prior to use for drinking, like adding chlorine or aqua tablets to ensure that the water content for bacteria is minimized (or) eliminated,” Loreche said.

She recommended that if treatment of water through chlorination or putting an aqua tablet is impossible, boiling the water and allowing it to simmer for a few more minutes will make it safe for drinking.

In an earlier report, Loreche also reminded the typhoon victims not to sacrifice proper hygiene and sanitation to prevent post-calamity diseases.

“Of course, we need also to understand sanitation practices as this will have a huge impact on the overall safety of the water,” she said.

Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) head Dr. Jeffrey Ibones confirmed to have monitored six cases of diarrhea in the city, but all of them were already “solved.”

He suspected there might be a surge in gastric diseases in the city due to the lack of potable water supply after the typhoon.

But he said CCHD could not get yet the exact figures as health centers in the hinterland remain inaccessible by calls or physical visitation as many roads leading to the upland villages are still impassable as of the moment.

On Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing gastroenteritis cases were recorded in Cebu and the islands of Siargao and Dinagat.

Vergeire said 16 diarrhea cases were reported in Cebu, but health officials have yet to know their current conditions.

She also said a total of 80 acute gastroenteritis patients were confined at the Dinagat District Hospital and 54 diarrhea cases were reported in Siargao.

Source: Philippines News Agency