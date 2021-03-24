﻿Bohol embarks on P1-B water dev’t program

The provincial government of Bohol, determined to end its water woes, has embarked on a one-billion-peso water supply development program for its various localities and island communities.

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Monday said the amount has been included in the province’s 2021 budget to be sourced from bank financing and other fund sources.

He said the provincial government tapped the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) for the widespread water development program.

The LBP, it was learned, has advised the Provincial Board to use the omnibus term loan facility/credit line that was already approved by the bank’s board of directors, citing Bohol’s high financial credibility.

With this, a resolution was passed authorizing Gov. Arthur Yap to negotiate with the financial institution to avail of the credit facility and use this credit line for the approval of the loan.

Relampagos said the bank’s credit line for the province is over PHP1 billion at a lower interest rate of only four percent per annum instead of six percent.

Meanwhile, Yap inaugurated the desalination water plant in Pamilacan Island on March 19, ending the island’s thirst for water for ages.

The facility uses a special technology that converts salty water into clean, safe water for drinking and at a very energy-efficient rate, making its operation cheaper and sustainable.

Yap said the water plant is the second of its kind on an island after a similar facility was put up at Pandanon, an island off Getafe town in the second district of Bohol.

The desalination technology which is said to be the first kind in the country provides healthy, abundant, and cheap water to island communities.

