﻿BOC seizes PHP2.5-B worth of counterfeit goods in Pasay

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday reported the seizure of approximately PHP2.5 billion worth of counterfeit goods in Pasay City.

In a statement, the BOC said a team composed of Intelligence Group, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Intellectual Property Division (CIIS-IPRD), Port of Manila (POM) inspected warehouses at One Logistics Center, Taft Avenue Extension, Pasay City on Nov. 19.

Armed with a Letter of Authority (LOA) issued by Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, they conducted the inspection that led to the discovery of possible Intellectual Property Right (IPR)-infringing goods and suspected smuggled counterfeit goods.

The fake items bear the names of luxury brands such as Christian Dior, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi to name a few.

The operation was also conducted in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

An initial inventory of goods stored at the warehouses was conducted and was witnessed by BOC examiners, members of the CIIS-IPRD, AFP, and PCG.

Further investigation is underway for possible violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (RA 9283) and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863).

On Aug. 7, 2021, the BOC also reported the apprehension of various counterfeit items worth PHP7 billion in Pasay City.

