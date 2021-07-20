﻿BOC seizes P10-M smuggled red onions

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday reported the apprehension of PHP10 million worth of smuggled red onions declared as “fresh yellow onions”.

In a statement, the BOC said the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) seized the agricultural product on July 17 after it received information that the shipment could contain red onions without the required permits from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

It said the two shipments were declared by its consignee Flevo Trading as “fresh yellow onions” from China.

MICP District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales issued an alert order to subject the shipments to full examination which revealed that one of the shipments contain red onions.

The examination was conducted by the Formal Entry Division (FED) and witnessed by members of the bureau’s Enforcement and Security Service (ESS).

After the examination, a warrant of seizure detention was issued against the shipments.

The BOC said red onions are regulated goods, thus, the consignees need the necessary permits and the goods should be properly declared.

In June, the BOC also seized PHP10 million worth of red onions hidden in a shipment that was declared to contain ice cream.

Source: Philippines News Agency