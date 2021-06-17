﻿BOC seizes P1-B fake apparel in Makati

Customs officers seized PHP1 billion worth of counterfeit clothing items in Makati City earlier this week.

In a statement on Thursday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said a composite team from its Intelligence Group-Intellectual Property Rights Division (IG-IPRD) inspected a warehouse in Barangay Magallanes on June 14.

The inspection led to the discovery of various fake items bearing brands such as Lacoste, Michael Kors, Macbeth, Adidas, Chanel, Givenchy, Guess, Coach, Gucci, Wrangler, Fubu, Zara, Reebok, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Jag, Tribal, Oxygen, Bench, Calvin Klein, and Esprit.

Further investigation is underway for possible violation of Section 118 (f) of Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and RA 8293 also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (IPCP).

The operation was also in coordination with the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Port of Manila District Office as well as members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Earlier this week, the BOC was recognized by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton for its successful operations against counterfeit goods.

Source: Philippines News Agency