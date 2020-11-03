﻿BOC revenue collection exceeds October target by 5.2%

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has surpassed its revenue collection target for the fifth consecutive month, posting a surplus of 5.2 percent or PHP2.5 billion in October.

Citing preliminary data from the BOC-Financial Service released on Tuesday, the BOC said it has collected a total revenue of PHP50.9 billion against its target of PHP48.4 billion.

It added that seven out of the 17 collection districts exceeded their target for October — Ports of Batangas, Manila, Zamboanga, Subic, Clark, Limay, and Cebu.

To date, the BOC collected PHP448.950 billion since January, reflecting 88.7 percent of its PHP506.150 billion target collection for this year.

The positive revenue collection performance is attributed to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports, gradual improvement of importation volume, as well as the government’s move in ensuring the unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally considering the pandemic situation.

Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero commended anew the collective effort of the men and women of BOC who, despite the risk to their health and safety, showed their unwavering commitment and dedication to service.

Meanwhile, the BOC reported the seizure of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP60 million at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The goods were intercepted by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and X-ray Inspection Unit (XIP) during its examination from October 12 -13.

The shipments arrived on September 30 from China and were imported by Ocean World Enterprises and were declared as various items which included cartons, furniture, and bags, among others.

Upon verification, it was found out that these containers actually comprised 500 cases and 1,198 boxes of smuggled cigarettes.

The BOC said the importer will face charges for violation of section 1400 in relation to section 1113 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) as well as violation of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) guidelines and regulations, and pertinent National Tobacco Authority (NTA) Memorandum.

It added that other shipments of the company are now subject to further investigation to ascertain if they are also in violation of Customs laws, rules, and regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency