﻿BOC-Port of Clark hits target collection for 2021

The Bureau of Customs–Port of Clark International Airport booked a collection of some PHP256 million for the month of October, surpassing its target for this year.

Report from the Collection Division showed that last month’s actual collection was 147.79 percent higher than the PHP103.33-million target for the month.

Its collection from January to October reached PHP1.534 billion, exceeding its 2021 assigned target of PHP1.369 billion.

District collector Alexandra Lumontad attributed the high collection to the efforts of the personnel of the Port of Clark.

“The feat will not be possible without the collaborative effort of the men and women of the Port of Clark and their hard work in collecting rightful revenues through assessment of lawful duties and taxes and vigilance in the apprehension of goods violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) which, therefore, leads to payment of penalties and fines,” he said in an official social media account post on Wednesday.

Despite the early achievement of target collection for the year, Lumontad said the Port of Clark will remain consistent in its mandate to increase its collections in the last two months of the year, and for a higher surplus towards the end of the year.

Source: Philippines News Agency