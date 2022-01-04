﻿BOC overshoots 2021 collection goal by 4.7%

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has exceeded its annual collection target in 2021 by 4.7 percent or equivalent to PHP29.016 billion.

The preliminary report from the Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG) showed BOC collected PHP645.765 billion as against its target of PHP616.749 billion.

The 2021 collection was higher than the pre-pandemic amount of PHP630.31 billion in 2019.

“Our strong collection performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Bureau of Customs. It is likewise a reflection of our strong commitment to provide our county the best public service we can offer at this difficult time,” Assistant Commissioner lawyer Vincent Philip Maronilla told the Philippine News Agency in a text message.

RCMG, under a Deputy Commissioner, maintains an accounting of revenues collected; administers the legal requirements of the BOC; provides information and analysis of collection statistics; and audits liquidated entries and bonds.

The December revenue likewise exceeded the target by 20.8 percent with a collection of PHP62.478 billion collection against the PHP51.705-billion goal.

Thirteen of 17 collection districts exceeded their 2021 target, namely Manila International Container Port, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and the ports of San Fernando, Manila, Batangas, Legazpi, Iloilo, Surigao, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, and Limay.

In a statement, Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero attributed the collection performance to improved valuation, intensified enforcement operations against illegal importations, traders’ improved compliance with the law, gradual improvement of importation volume, and efforts that ensured unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally amid the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency