﻿BOC-NAIA collection from smuggled items reaches P160-M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) has seized almost PHP160 million in smuggled items this year.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan, in a statement on Saturday, said their PHP157,066,144 collection was a result of the strong partnership with service providers and warehouses.

An estimated PHP95.42 million worth of unregistered medicines, smuggled luxury goods, and unregistered beauty products were also intercepted at the People’s Air Cargo (Paircargo), designated as a Public Customs Bonded Warehouse, since 2018 to date.

The BOC-NAIA also inaugurated its second X-ray machine, the latest addition to its scanning capabilities, at the warehouse in Parañaque City on November 18.

The scanner features a six-color imaging, enabling it to scan various composition of materials.

It also has a deep penetration capability that can ensure concealment cannot be done during non-intrusive examination of parcels and boxes.

