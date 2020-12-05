﻿BOC Mactan sub-port seizes live fish from Taiwan

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday reported that its Mactan, Cebu sub-port has recently seized 14 kilograms (kgs) of live fish from Taiwan.

In a statement, the BOC said the shipment, which lacked the required Import Clearance from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on November 25.

Based on the joint inspection, conducted a day after it arrived, by Customs Acting Warehouseman Niña Cheza Dela Peña with BFAR Quarantine Officer Ronald Cabiles, they discovered that the shipment was loaded with ornamental fish locally known as Angelfish and Guppies

It arrived from Taiwan via Hong Kong and was packed in plastic bags, which were then boxed.

Port of Cebu Acting District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza has issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the owner of the shipment for violation of Section 1113 (F) and (L) (5) in relation to Section 117 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The BOC said verification of documents upon arrival showed these fish have no prior clearances from BFAR.

As such, Sub-port of Mactan Collector Gerardo Campo reminded would-be importers to ensure that they have necessary documents for their shipments.

“Prior to shipping, especially for live animals, and other regulated goods, please be sure to know and secure the proper clearances from our regulating agencies, comply with customs procedures and duties, and know the consequences of not doing so,” he said.

The sub-port has turned over the shipment to BFAR for proper disposition.

Source: Philippines News agency