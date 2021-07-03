﻿BOC destroys P2-B counterfeit items in Bulacan

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Manila (POM) on Saturday destroyed counterfeit items including branded shoes, beauty products worth PHP2 billion in Bulacan.

POM District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas said the condemnation activity was held at the MALIA7 Waste Collection Services on McArthur Highway, Saluysoy, Meycauayan.

He added that the seizure was done by personnel of the Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) of the Intelligence Group.

The fake items have the brands Louis Vuitton, Bulgary, Dior, Gucci, Nike, Vans, Adidas, Jordan, New Balance, Supreme, NBA, Puma, Tribal, Jag, Fila, Tommy, Champion, Wrangler, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, JBL.

Also destroyed were fake beauty and skincare products such as Cetaphil, Nivea, Victoria’s Secret, Cool Water, Jo Malone, Clinique, Glutamax, Dive, Jergens.

The counterfeit items were destroyed through crushing and shredding.

The event was attended by POM Deputy Collector for Operations Liza Sebastian, Auction and Cargo Disposal Division Chief (ACDD) Enrico Turingan III, IPRD Chief Dominic Garcia, members of the Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) and representatives from the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) as well as representatives from the various brand owners.

In a statement, Vargas warned the public to be wary of using counterfeit products as they may have adverse side effects; lotions, perfumes even electronic products that are substandard.

He also stressed the Bureau’s commitment to curbing the proliferation of counterfeit products.

Source: Philippines News Agency