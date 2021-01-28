﻿BOC-Davao exceeds January target collection

Barely a week before this month ends, the local Bureau of Customs (BOC) collection district said Wednesday it has exceeded its target monthly collection target.

In a statement, BOC-Davao said as of January 22, the Port of Davao–including its sub-ports in Dadiangas, Parang, and Mati–has collected PHP2.9 billion.

The figure exceeds the district’s assigned target of PHP2.7 billion, or an 8.7-percent “positive deviation.”

BOC-Davao attributed its collection performance “to the collective effort of the customs employees and its stakeholders who continue to comply with the proper assessment and collection of rightful duties and taxes.”

The Port of Davao is one of the country’s major ports, contributing a considerate portion of the total revenue collection of the BOC, the country’s second-biggest tax collecting agency.

Source: Philippines News agency