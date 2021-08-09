﻿BOC clears 4th batch of Moderna vax

The fourth batch of US-made Moderna vaccine that arrived in the country over the weekend has been cleared by the Bureau of Customs (BOC)- Port of NAIA.

The life-saving shots, a total of 326,400 arrived last Aug. 8 from Switzerland at the NAIA Terminal 3 around 3:35 pm.

The shipment was pre-cleared through the BOC-NAIA’s Covid-19 One-Stop-Shop on Aug. 6.

With the latest arrival, the Philippines now has 3.83 million Moderna vaccines.

The bureau said about 17 million doses more of Moderna are expected to arrive in the next months, under the tripartite supply agreement of the Philippines with Moderna, Inc.

The BOC said it has facilitated more than 37 million vaccine doses from manufacturers Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Source: Philippines News Agency