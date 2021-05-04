﻿Boat passengers rescued off Surigao coast

Personnel of Coast Guard Station Surigao del Norte (CGS-SDN) have rescued on Saturday the 17 individuals and 19 crew members of a distressed fishing boat in the area of Barangay Cagutsan in Surigao City.

In a statement Sunday, CGS-SDN commander Elaine Pangilinan said they immediately responded to the maritime incident report provided by Engr. Ambrosio Lambus Jr., president of Surigao Fish Buyers and Brokers Association, on the grounding of FBCA NOBERT-2 at the shallow waters in the barangay.

The FBCA NOBERT-2 ran aground in the area due to the strong sea current, the report said.

“The CGS-SDN immediately activated and sent the Deployable Response Group (DRG) onboard PB-151 to conduct search and rescue (SAR) operation and render the necessary assistance,” Pangilinan said.

Another group, the Coast Guard Mobile Team Day-asan, was also directed to conduct SAR onboard the AB-254, she added.

Upon arrival at the reported area, the PCG personnel immediately transferred the 17 individuals and 19 crew members of FBCA NOBERT-2 to PB-151 using a PCG rubber boat.

All the rescued individuals were in good physical and mental health condition and were formally handed over to the informant of the incident who was also the buyer of the FBCA NOBERT-2 fish products.

Pangilinan said the master of the distressed boat was also invited to the office of CGS-SDN for inquiries on the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency