﻿Bnks implement shortened operating hours for 2 weeks

Several banks implemented shortened operating hours starting Monday until April 4 after the government reimposed stricter quarantine measures in the National Capital Region (NCR) and four nearby provinces.

The Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) said its branches in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal started to operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This schedule will be from Monday to Friday.

“Clearing cut-off for check deposits will be at 3 p.m.,” it said in an advisory Monday.

On the other hand, PSBank branches outside NCR and the four provinces will keep their regular banking schedule of between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “except for Cebu Lapu-Lapu (9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Cebu Consolacion (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

“PSBank encourages everyone to do their share in preventing the further spread of Covid-19 by practicing restricted mobility and staying at home. PSBank mobile/online banking services are available 24/7 for customers’ banking needs,” it said.

The bank also urged its clients to check its automated teller machine (ATM) location finder at www.psbank.com.ph/atm-branch-finder/ for inquiries on this issue.

Meanwhile, the operating hours of United Coconut Planter Bank (UCPB) branches in NCR and the four provinces will be between 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. over the next two weeks.

“Some provincial branches in North and Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will also have shortened banking hours in compliance with local government directives,” it said in an advisory.

UCPB encouraged its clients to check the list of branches and their operating schedule through https://www.ucpb.com/advisories/.

The bank said they need to utilize the bank’s ATMs, cash deposit machines, and online banking facilities — UCPB Connect and UCPB Mobile App — for their transactions.

“These facilities are available 24/7 for clients’ safety and convenience,” it added.

The shortened daily banking operations have been adopted after the government imposed stricter general community quarantine (GCQ) measures in the NCR and the four nearby provinces following the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, which registered its record-high of 8,019 on Monday.

For one, Metro Manila now has a uniformed curfew hour of between 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Among the policies that will take effect from March 22 until April 4 are travels in and out of NCR are primarily for buying essentials like groceries and medicines, going out for work, and returning to homes for residents.

Staycation is allowed within NCR and the four provinces but only for those aged 18 up to 65 years old.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are allowed to go out for exercise.

Restaurants are allowed to provide deliveries, take-out, and outdoor dining services.

Source: Philippines News Agency