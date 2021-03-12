﻿Bng Go wants to be president: PRRD

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go is eyeing the presidential seat next year, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday.

Duterte made the announcement when he introduced Go during the inauguration of the newly-constructed Port Operations Building at the Port of Dumaguete in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

In his speech, he said Go had asked him a favor to tell the public about the lawmaker’s supposed plan to join the 2022 presidential race.

“Itong si Senator Bong Go, pababa kami sa eroplano, sabi niya na ‘Sir, may hingin sana ako saýo ng pabor.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ano?’ Sabi niya, ‘Medyo, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth, malayo pa pero ikaw na lang ang mag-sabi sa kanila.’ Sabihin ko, ang totoo talaga, isang bagay lang. Sabihin daw sa inyo, gusto niya maging president (Senator Bong Go, when we were about to disembark from the plane, said, ‘Sir, I have a favor to ask.’ I asked him, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘It somehow leaves a bad taste in the mouth, it’s still far but I want you to tell them.’ I will tell you the truth. He wants me to tell you that he wants to be president),” Duterte said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

It was, however, unclear whether he was serious when he made the remarks.

Go, who joined the event, was seen shaking his head in disapproval.

Duterte’s latest statement came despite Go’s insistence that he is not gunning for the presidency in 2022.

It also came amid calls for Go and Duterte to run for president and vice president, respectively.

Earlier Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recalled Duterte’s previous statement that the Chief Executive has no plan to become the country’s next vice president next year.

Sal Panelo as ‘good senator someday’

Meanwhile, Duterte also hinted at the possibility that his top lawyer, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, might seek a seat at the Senate in the 2022 national and local elections.

This was after Duterte alluded that Panelo could be a “good senator” in the future.

He also praised Panelo’s credentials, noting that the Palace official’s former clients include celebrities.

“Sal Panelo is the lawyer. Ito ‘yung abugado ng mga artista. Totoo, ‘yung mga iskandalo, nag-aaway. Kaniya iyang lahat. High profile itong si Sal (He is the lawyer of the stars. That’s true, he defended those involved in scandals. That’s him. Sal is high-profile). And maybe, he would make a good senator someday,” Duterte said.

Apart from Panelo, the President also lauded some of his Cabinet officials, including Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

A February 4 article published by the local news site firm Politiko said Duterte named nine of his Cabinet secretaries as the administration’s potential senatorial bets next year.

Duterte, Politiko reported, named Roque, Panelo, Tugade, Villar, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. as his senatorial candidates.

