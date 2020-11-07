﻿Blue alert raised in Tacloban City due to LPA

The city disaster risk reduction and management council (CDRRMC) here is now on blue alert as the low pressure area (LPA) spotted east of the Visayas may develop into a tropical depression.

In a memorandum issued Friday night, Mayor Alfred Romualdez directed all staff and personnel of the CDRRMC, Tacloban rescue unit, and the city social welfare and development office, to heighten monitoring and preparedness measures round the clock for the possible impact of the LPA forecast to cross the region.

The official ordered DRRM committees at the village levels to conduct pre-emptive evacuation and ensure that evacuation centers are available for any eventualities, following minimum health standards against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“You must coordinate with CDRRMO and document all eventualities in your entire area of responsibility and report the same to the CDRRM council emergency operation center for proper disposition and resolution,” Romualdez said in the memorandum.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the LPA was located at 205 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar moving west-northwestward toward Eastern Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In case the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be named “Tonyo”.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency