﻿BLs with No Entries – POM – JAO20 – 01 NTFE as of March 16, 2021

This is to inform the following consignees indicated in the linked list that their described shipment which is stored at the Port of Manila has been deemed abandoned pursuant to Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 20-01 for failure on the part of the consignee to file the corresponding goods declaration.

Accordingly, this Port shall issue a Decree of Abandonment for the subject shipment in accordance with the said JAO within 24 hours from the service of this notice if no goods declaration has been filed or request relative to allowing the filing thereof is made to the District Collector.

Source: Bureau of Custom (Announcements)