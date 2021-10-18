﻿‘Blood Sparks for Life’ timely aid for healthcare workers: Vega

The bloodletting activity dubbed “Blood Sparks for Life” initiated by the Scintilla Juris – Astrum Scientis – Stella Juris (SJ-AS-SJ) fraternity/sorority is a timely and noble step to aid healthcare workers in our country, Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Leopoldo J. Vega said.

“With this blood donation, we hope others will see this as a genuine gesture of SJ,” said Vega, a Scintillan himself.

Vega said although such activity is simple, its impact on the community shows the potential of how a united organization can contribute to society.

“Despite all the challenges, we can continue to do better and stronger by bonding together and acting as one,” he added.

“Blood Sparks for Life” lead convenor Mike Alvir said the initiative is the Scintilla Juris response to the struggle of the front-liners due to the country’s depleting blood supply.

“Instead of us holding a traditional fraternity 55th-anniversary celebration, we shifted to an approach wherein we get to help society that is why we tapped SJ’s medical chapters to help in this endeavor,” Alvir said.

The pandemic, he said, already impacted the country’s meager supply of blood to a precariously low level.

“We heard the health sector’s call for help. And the Scintillans will respond. We want to make Scintillan blood save lives,” he said.

Alvir added that the “Blood Sparks for Life” has already produced more than 1,500 bags of blood since last year.

This October, the “Blood Sparks for Life” will be in held nationwide in 14 locations, namely: Baguio City; Municipality of Luna in Apayao; Laoag City; Municipalities of Bacarra, Nueva Era, Pasuquin and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte; Naga City; Municipality of Zarraga in Iloilo; Placer in Surigao del Norte; Pagadian City and Tigbao in Zamboanga del Sur; Zamboanga City; and UP Village in Quezon City.

He sad the activity is not limited to SJ members and everyone eligible is welcome to donate blood.

Vega urged the public to work tirelessly for a healthier Philippines as he highlighted the Scintillan values of Rule of Law, intellectual integrity, and academic excellence as guiding principles towards attaining such.

Source: Philippines News Agency