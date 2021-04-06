﻿Black Saturday blast injures 2 in Albay

Two civilians, including a minor were badly hurt, after members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) detonated an anti-personnel mine in Barangay Allang, Ligao City, Albay on Saturday.

Jesus Posiquit, 39, and a 15-year-old minor were immediately brought to the nearest hospital after suffering injuries from the 8:22 a.m. explosion.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Tapnio, commander of the 49th Infantry Battalion (49IB), denounced the CTG for carrying out another ruthless act endangering the lives of civilians.

“This attack on the civilians proved that the CTG is desperate because of the effective implementation of the Community Support Program (CSP) and the whole-of-nation approach which brought significant damages against their useless cause,” Tapnio said.

Col. Jaime Abawag Jr., head of the 902nd Infantry Brigade, already directed his troops to hunt down the communist terrorists responsible for the attack.

“We are now in close coordination with our counterpart in the PNP for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators including those who were involved in the planning of this crime. We will not allow them to go unpunished, for this was a treacherous attack against the Bicolanos,” Abawag said.

The Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB) under Army Maj. Gen. Henry A. Robinson Jr. strongly condemned the terroristic attack amid the observance of the Holy Week.

“Sibilyan na nga ang biniktima ng mga komunistang teroristang ito, ginawa pa nila ang pang-aatake sa mismong araw ng paggunita natin ng (The victims of these communist terrorists are civilians, and they did it during our observance of) Lenten season. This is an attack against our faith and against Christianity — a total disrespect to our faith. They only proved us, especially to the Bicolanos, that they have lost their direction and purpose. They know nothing except to spread terror, violence and terrorism,” Robinson said.

The CPP-NPA, which has been waging a more than a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency