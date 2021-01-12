﻿Black Nazarene devotees in Quiapo reach 14K: NCRPO

The number of Black Nazarene devotees in Quiapo Church and its surrounding areas have reached 14,220 as of Saturday noon.

In an update, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., estimated 13,800 devotees in and outside the Quiapo Church, 300 in San Sebastian Church, and 120 in Sta. Cruz Church.

The San Sebastian and Sta. Cruz churches are also holding Masses for the feast of the Black Nazarene.

Danao said they have not received any report of untoward incidents during this year’s celebration of the feast.

Police officers have been deployed to assist in the orderly movement of people out of the area after every Mass to make sure that physical distancing and other health protocols are strictly observed.

Classes in all levels have been suspended while a liquor ban is in effect in the city of Manila as part of security measures for the occasion.

This year, only 400 devotees were to be allowed inside the Quiapo Church in each of the 15 Masses for the annual religious celebration. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency