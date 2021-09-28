﻿Biz people, artists find venue in advocacy shop

Small businessmen producing Cordillera products and visual artists have been provided an additional area to display and sell their items at the “Layad di Kordilyera” located in one of the local malls in the city’s Session Road.

Jogin Rey Tamayo, a cartoonist at the Baguio Midland Courier, the region’s longest-running weekly newspaper, on Wednesday said the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic offered an opportunity to collaborate and partner with budding visual and handicraft artists in the city and other provinces in the region.

From a core group of nine people who are into different forms of art, they have gathered about 29 who are into handicrafts and 30 art painters with potentials whose items are on display at the shop.

“When the pandemic started, we decided to gather entrepreneurs because there were many who lost their jobs, establishments closed so in a way we are helping them have a little livelihood during the pandemic,” said Tamayo, who used to be a sportswriter.

“This is the best of the Cordillera exhibit from food to non-food like crafts and painting,” he said.

He said the sales are released every two weeks or at the end of the month, retaining just a little as rental payment for the space they use.

“Strength in numbers, sa dami namin na nagpapatak-patak (there are lots of us who pitch-in) for the rent,” he said.

Tamayo, who returned to the country for good after about 10 years with his children and spouse in Canada as a migrant worker, said the exhibitors leave the items which they sell at the shop.

Among the sellers is a group that makes bags.

“I have always wanted a place at Session Road where I can display my paintings,” Tamayo said.

From just an art gallery, the group formed the “Layad di Kordilyera” (from the Cordillera with love) to also accommodate other budding artists. The area, formally opened Wednesday.

It houses a coffee shop using locally grown coffee products, a selling area for different handicrafts made of indigenous materials or made by Cordillerans, food and non-food products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“This is like a gallery and selling area of arts and crafts,” Tamayo said.

He said the aim of “Layad” is not to earn an income from the products but to provide an area for the products and works of people who are just starting their craft but are showing potentials.

Among the items on display and for sale are bread, coffee, tea, jams, wines, vinegar and gourmet vinegar, rings, pine needle products, wood and bamboo products, paper products, and dog clothes.

Youngest exhibitor

Fielle Estrada, 7, started to join painting workshops from Tamayo’s special classes in the past. She is the youngest among the 30 artists from the region whose work is on display at the HeArtworx Art Gallery at the Layad Di Kordilyera.

Her work “Four Seasons” goes with her mom, Fey Esper, and grandmother Marie’s pieces, which are also on exhibit and for sale at the gallery.

Tamayo said the shop retains 20 percent of the selling price of a painting, which he hopes will continue to help new artists have a venue to display their artworks.

He said he used to do painting workshops in far-flung schools before the pandemic where they also give paint and brushes to learners.

When the pandemic started, he went on to do an online workshop while in Canada.

“Naisip ko walang makalabas kaya nagturo ako online para may gawin ang mga tao. Hindi lang for financial aspect dahil marami sa kanila ang nakapagbenta ng painting, mental issues din na may ginagawa ka sa bahay na di ka nabo-bore (I thought that because people cannot go out, I can do online lecture which turned out to be not just financially helpful but also mentally beneficial preventing people from being bored in their homes),” he said.

Tamayo said their vision is not just to sell the products locally but bring the items abroad with many exciting Cordillera-made items that are available.

Source: Philippines News Agency