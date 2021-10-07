﻿Biz groups support policies restricting mobility of unvaxxed

While respecting the decision of individuals who do not want to get vaccinated, several business groups believe that the government and the private sector have the authority to have stricter policy for unvaccinated individuals.

Thirteen business groups said this measure will protect the unvaccinated population, who is now the vulnerable group amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, and will allow the economy and jobs to recover.

“While we also steadfastly believe that everyone has the right to decide on vaccination, we do believe that the state and the private sector should be able to restrict the activities of unvaccinated persons for the common good,” the business groups said in a joint statement Monday.

The groups that issued the statement include the Bankers Association of the Philippines, Cebu Business Club, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Go Negosyo, Investment Houses Association of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, Philippine Business for Education, Philippine Ecozones Association, Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Philippine Retailers Association, Subdivision and Housing Developers Association, US-Asean Business Council, and WomenBizPH.

They also put forward the idea of allowing the private sector to impose stricter requirements for unvaccinated employees and customers, such as declining unvaccinated job applicants, “in the interest of the health and safety of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated”.

On the other hand, the groups said they will continue providing opportunities for unvaccinated employees to get their Covid-19 jabs.

The private sector also urged the government to implement the same policy among state employees.

“According to most experts, the unvaccinated are more likely to get seriously sick which would add to the strain on the healthcare system putting both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients at risk of not having access to medical treatment. In addition, there is evidence that unvaccinated persons may be more dangerous carriers of the virus,” they added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases based its decision for declaring specific community quarantine measures depending on the healthcare utilization of a locality.

When healthcare utilization increases, the government implements stricter community quarantine protocol.

Data from the health department also showed that most of the Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals were unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, the private sector also urged the government to facilitate access to vaccines to help in faster deployment of Covid-19 jabs throughout the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency