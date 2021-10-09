﻿Bisaya Gyud files COC for 2022 party-list race

Bisaya Gyud Party-List filed its certificate of candidacy (COC) and certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) for the May 2022 elections on Friday.

Victorino Garay, president of the Bisaya Gyud Party-list, and members of the party-list arrived at the Harbor Garden of Sofitel Manila in Pasay City in the afternoon.

The neophyte group seeks to uphold the rights and welfare of the Bisaya and continue the development programs instituted by President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go in the regions of Visayas and Mindanao.

They plan to achieve this through a platform that focuses on responding to three major areas of concern, namely food, shelter, and education.

“Kaagapay ang mga inisyatibong inilunsad ni Pangulong Duterte at Senador Bong Go sa mga rehiyon, mas ilalapit pa natin ang ating mga kababayang Bisaya sa mga serbisyong pangkabuhayan ng gobyerno na tumutugon sa isyu ng pagkain, pabahay, at edukasyon,” Garay said.

(With the help of the initiatives introduced by President Duterte and Senator Bong Go in the region, we will give our fellow Bisaya better access to the government’s livelihood services that address issues on food, housing, and educaton.)

Garay stressed that the lack of local opportunity in the islands of Visayas and Mindanao has compelled the Bisaya people to run the risk of either migrating to highly-urbanized regions like Metro Manila or try their luck abroad as an overseas Filipino worker.

Source: Philippines News Agency