﻿BIR padlocks 207 errant firms, nets P995-M back taxes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has shut down the operations of 207 commercial establishments in the first five months of this year for various tax code violations, which resulted in collections of PHP995.04 million in taxes under its Oplan Kandado program.

In the month of May alone, the BIR padlocked 36 establishments and collected PHP37.3 million in back taxes from them, according to a report to Secretary Carlos Dominguez III during a recent Department of Finance (DOF) executive committee (Execom) meeting.

BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa said in his report that in May alone, the Bureau filed 26 complaints for preliminary investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) involving PHP702.73 million in estimated tax liabilities.

In the Court of Appeals (CA), the BIR filed another eight cases involving PHP1.04 billion in estimated tax deficiencies in May this year, Guballa added.

In 2020, the BIR’s Oplan Kandado program led to the closure of 209 establishments and the collection of PHP607.87 million in taxes.

Source: Philippines News Agency