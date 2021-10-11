﻿Binondo-Intramuros Bridge to open Q1 of 2022

The ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge project could possibly open to motorists in the first quarter of the year 2022.

In a media release on Saturday, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) operations Emil K. Sadain said the PHP3.39-billion bridge project across Pasig River was financed by a government aid grant from the People’s Republic of China is about 81 percent in work progress.

Under the leadership of Sadain, the DPWH UPMO – the office that handles large-scale infrastructure programs of the Department under foreign grants – has, over the years, delivered flagship projects that redefined travel experience across the country’s scattered archipelago.

The new Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is a 680-meter, basket-handle tied steel arch bridge that will soon connect Intramuros (on Solana Street and Riverside Drive) and Binondo (on San Fernando Bridge) areas with a viaduct structure over Estero de Binondo.

Sadain personally met and discussed on-site at Binondo on Sept. 8, 2021 with Project Manager Jose Vitorio Arataqiuo of Meralco the DPWH request for immediate reorientation of 37 KV and 115 KV high tension cables alongside Estero de Binondo near San Fernando Bridge affected by the construction of north down ramp at Binondo side and the electrical posts for down ramp at Intramuros side.

Activities are also ongoing for the massive foundation of up-ramp on Magallanes-Riverside Drive and down-ramp on Solana Street at Intramuros side and up-ramp on San Fernando Street.

Sadain said the progress of work will hasten with the expected arrival by this 3rd week of October of the steel box girder component for the ramps fabricated in Shanghai, China.

He added that once the supply of fabricated girders arrived, immediate launching will be done on our completed piers and the already available precast slab will be installed to complete the ramps.

Considered one of the flagship infrastructure projects of DPWH under the “Build, Build, Build” program funded by Official Development Assistance, the project is expected to not only cut travel time between the two busy districts of Intramuros and Binondo in Manila but also benefit approximately 30,000 vehicles daily.

The project is implemented by DPWH UPMO Roads Management Cluster 1 headed by Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista with direct construction supervision of Project Manager Melchor Kabiling.

Source: Philippines News Agency