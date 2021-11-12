﻿Bill on improving teacher education hurdles 2nd reading

A measure seeking to improve the quality of student teachers and teachers by further strengthening the Teacher Education Council has hurdled second reading approval at the House of Representatives.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, the chamber passed through voice voting House Bill 1031, or the proposed Teacher Education Act, which would strengthen teacher education in the Philippines by establishing centers for excellence in strategic places in each of the regions in the country.

The bill also seeks to institutionalize a scholarship program for student teachers.

Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, chair of the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture, said the measure would help raise and maintain the necessary level of efficiency and productivity of teachers in delivering quality education.

“There is no factor of more significance to the educational aptitude and achievement of students apart from our teachers. Although this measure is merely a step towards raising the quality of education for our learners, it is a necessary one to secure their future,” he said.

The bill ensures the link and coherence between pre-service education and in-service education and improves teacher education outcomes.

Pre-service refers to the training and education before becoming classroom teachers while in-service education covers those already working as teachers.

The TEC will set basic requirements and accredit teacher education programs in accordance with professional standards.

These standards should be approved by the Department of Education (DepEd) or adopted by the TEC to set out expectations for professional practice of teachers and school heads.

The TEC will also be tasked to evaluate Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) annually based on its prescribed standards.

