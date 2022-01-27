﻿Bill granting SK kagawad honoraria, CSC eligibility hurdles House

A measure granting Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawads (councilors) honoraria and appropriate certificates of civil service eligibility hurdled second reading approval at the House of Representatives.

The chamber passed through voice voting House Bill 10698, which entitles SK councilors to honoraria, allowances, and such other emoluments during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The reform also expands the functions of SKs to include skills training, youth employment, environmental protection, values education, and other programs specific to the vulnerabilities affecting young people.

It also mandates that the SK treasurer must have a background in finance or accounting.

“If we want to professionalize the SK, we also have to ensure that its efforts are compensated. The SK were very crucial to the fight against Covid-19, as they were among the barangay front-liners that could be mobilized for ayuda (aid) distribution and module distribution,” Salceda said.

The reform also requires that each LGU appoint a local youth development officer to coordinate SK efforts.

“Fifty-two percent of Filipinos are below 24 years of age. The SK allows individuals up to 24 years of age to run for the SK. That means the majority of Filipinos are SK constituents. We should not neglect this crucial level of government,” Salceda said.

The Senate has already approved its own version of the bill.

“Hopefully, we can do bicam during the session break and ratify during the final six session days before the term expires after elections. Better yet, we can do bicam next week and even ratify by Wednesday next week, if the Senate and House leaders are willing,” Salceda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency