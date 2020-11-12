﻿Bicol task force ramps up disaster response ops

The Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB) on Thursday deployed more troops for disaster response operations, hand in hand with other emergency response units.

Maj. Gen. Henry Robinson Jr., commander of the JTFB and the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division (9ID), directed all units of the Spear Division to maximize the remaining manpower and assets to attend to the immediate needs of Bicolanos in areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Rolly that pummeled the region last November 1.

“As we step up our humanitarian missions in provinces during this series of unfortunate events – devastations by ‘Quinta’ and ‘Rolly’, JTF Bicolandia tripled its efforts to secure every Bicolano at the height of Typhoon Ulysses,” Robinson said in a statement.

He said it is unfortunate that Bicol has been bearing the impact of strong typhoons crossing its landmass almost every week for a month now while fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Gayunpaman, tinitiyak po ng JTF Bicolandia na anumang kalamidad ang dumaan sa atin, lagi pong nakahanda at nakaalalay ang mga sundalo ng 9ID sampu ng mga kasamahan natin sa uniformed services at LGUs (Nonetheless, JTF Bicolandia assures that whatever calamity occurs, the soldiers of the 9ID are always ready to help, along with our colleagues in the uniformed service and local government units),” Robinson said.

He added that “It is during these difficult times that our mettle is tested, just as it requires more of our resiliency, unity, and generosity.”

Source: Philippines News Agency