﻿Bicol still has adequate facilities for Covid-19 patients: DOH-5

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 5 (Bicol) on Monday said various government and private hospitals used as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) referral facilities still have sufficient beds to accommodate patients.

In an interview, Edwin Aldrin Lumbo, Development Management Officer III of the DOH-Bicol Health Facility Development Unit, said the region only has a 32-percent utilization rate or 330 beds occupied out of the 1,030 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients.

He said in the intensive care units (ICU), 25 of 45 beds are available, while 70 percent of the 420 isolation beds are available, and only 25 percent of the 240 Covid ward beds are utilized.

For the mechanical ventilators, only 37 percent of the 36 ventilators are being used, Lumbo added.

He noted that Covid-19 risk status is determined by bed capacity utilization. Moderate Risk means 60-69 percent utilization rate, High Risk, 70-84 percent, and Critical, 85 percent and above.

The Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City reported a high ICU bed utilization but many of its isolation and Covid ward beds are available. Some 60 percent of its mechanical ventilators are being used.

At the Bicol Sanitarium Hospital in Cabusao, Camarines Sur, two ICU beds are occupied, 10 of 62 Covid beds in the isolation and ward are in use, and 75 percent of mechanical ventilators are being utilized.

At the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Legazpi City, only 26 percent or 25 beds of the 96 assigned Covid beds are occupied.

DOH data showed that as of Aug. 8, the region has 2,987 active cases of coronavirus, the majority of whom are either mild or asymptomatic.

Source: Philippines News Agency