﻿Bicol recoveries outnumber new cases

The Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 5 (Bicol) on Friday reported more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

A total of 39 recoveries upped the total to 4,595, or 87.72 percent of the total confirmed cases of 5,238 as of Thursday.

However, 29 new infections also raised the active cases tally to 415.

Only one new death was added to the 228 toll.

As of Friday, Camarines Sur has 1,369 total confirmed cases; Albay, 634; Masbate, 723; Sorsogon, 714; Camarines Norte, 174; and Catanduanes, 223.

Legazpi City has 503 cases while Naga City has 877 cases.

A total of 21 patients from Quezon province were also tested and confirmed positive in Bicol.

The DOH-5 continues to appeal to the public that the fight against Covid-19 rests primarily in individual action.

“Everyone should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus,” a DOH statement read.

