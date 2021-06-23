﻿Bicol receives more supply of over 19K Sinovac doses

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol on Wednesday received some 19,680 doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

In a report posted on social media, DOH-Bicol said the doses arrived at the Legazpi City Airport and were immediately brought to the DOH storage facility for inventory.

The 3,840 doses Sinovac doses will be allocated to the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte – 1,400 doses, Camarines Sur- 9,520 doses, and Sorsogon – 4,920.

The majority of vaccine doses delivered are reserved for the second doses of vaccinees belonging to the A1, A2, and A3 priority groups.

DOH Vaccine statistics said the region has received a total of 258,380 doses, of this number 185,921 doses or 72 percent were administered.

Vaccine distribution as of June 17, 2021, Camarines Sur has received 77,544 doses; Albay -60,932; Masbate -42,078; Sorsogon -38,056; Camarines Norte -20,960 and Catanduanes -18,810.

Source: Philippines News Agency