﻿Bicol police chief orders probe on 2 inmates roaming out of jail

The head of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) on Thursday ordered the Sorsogon police to conduct a thorough investigation on how two inmates who were supposed to be inside their detention facility in Matnog town, were able to freely come in and out of jail.

“We have laws and rules to be followed in handling ‘person(s) under police custody’, kaya naman akin nang ipinag-utos na tingnan mabuti at alamin ang naging pagkukulang ng mga kapulisan na nakatalaga sa Matnog MPS (that’s why I ordered a thorough investigation to see the lapses committed by our personnel at the Matnog municipal police station),” Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a statement.

Estomo noted that in recent months, the PRO-5 has intensified efforts to implement laws to capture wanted persons, saying that giving justice to crime victims is their utmost priority, along with maintaining peace in the region.

“We have been working hard to deliver what is expected from us. We have also infused and constantly reminded our people to perform their duty with discipline and utmost professionalism. At kung mayroon pa ring pulis sa aming hanay na patuloy ang pagkakasangkot sa kahit na anong iregularidad at iligal na gawain ay hindi namin pahihintulutan at kukunsintihin (And if some police personnel in our ranks are still involved in irregularities and illegal acts, we will not allow and tolerate these),” he said.

Estomo assured the public that the information to be gathered in the investigation would provide answers.

“Kasurog cops are dedicated to doing their mandate in protecting every Bicolano,” he added.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said a report of the Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group stated that the two inmates were arrested during an entrapment operation after being spotted on a motorcycle without a plate number at the town’s public market on Tuesday.

“The two are identified as JR G. Genablazo from Camachilles, Matnog, Sorsogon, who is facing a case on violation of RA (Republic Act) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Pedro F. Garote, from Sta. Isabel, Matnog, Sorsogon, who is facing rape charges,” Calubaquib said in an interview.

