﻿Bicol PNP joins Comelec mock polls in Albay

The Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) joined the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the simultaneous mock elections on Wednesday as part of the contingency preparation for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

In a statement on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO-5 regional director, said it conducted maximum deployment of its personnel to secure the designated polling precinct located at Albay Central Elementary School, Pioduran West Central School, and Pioduran East Central School.

“Police authorities also provide convoy security on the transport of the ballots to and from the polling precincts. It also manned the traffic management to ensure unhampered movements of election-related activities,” he said.

Estomo said PRO-5 had a well-established Joint Security Assistance Desk (JSAD) to monitor and provide an update on the timely situation on the mock elections.

“Possible attacks and lawlessness were also identified and the plan of actions to suppress the same,” he also said.

Maj. Malu Calubacuib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said their office is also steadily working with Comelec for the preparations to be undertaken and to determine strategies to be implemented to guarantee a safe, honest, and fair exercise of the people’s right to suffrage.

“Rest assured that the men and women of Philippine National Police-PRO 5 are working relentlessly to do their part for this another historical event. We vow to remain non-partisan throughout this endeavor and to diligently perform our duties for the common good,” Estomo said.

Albay, along with lsabela, Negros Oriental, Leyte, Maguindanao, Davao Del Sur, and the National Capital Region are included in the mock elections.

Some 400 registered voters from Ilawod West and Tamoayan both in the City of Legazpi as well as in the municipality of Pioduran participated in the exercise.