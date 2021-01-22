﻿Bicol logs 23 Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) regional office for Bicol on Thursday reported 23 more recoveries of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total to 3,328.

However, 46 new cases were also recorded to bring the total number of active cases to 643.

No new death was reported.

As per updated DOH-Bicol record, the total tally of confirmed cases is 4,139, out of which 643 (15.54 percent) are active cases; 3,328 (80.41 percent) are recoveries; and 168 (4.06 percent) are deaths.

As of Jan. 20, Camarines Sur has reported 1,087 total confirmed cases; Albay – 516; Masbate – 616 cases; Sorsogon – 496; Camarines Norte – 160; and Catanduanes – 148.

Legazpi City has a total caseload of 426 while Naga City has a tally of 684 cases. There are also six patients from Quezon province that were tested and confirmed positive in Bicol, of whom four are with active infection, while one has recovered and one died.

DOH-Bicol continues to appeal to the public that the fight against Covid-19 rests primarily in individual action. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus,” the health authority said in a statement

Source: Philippines News agency