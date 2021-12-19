﻿Bicol cops get 19 new police vehicles

The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) received 19 brand new vehicles to boost its services to the public.

Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson in an interview on Friday, said the arrival of the new vehicles from the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office is timely.

“The new vehicles are part of the continuing effort of the PNP to upgrade the facilities and equipment of the local police force through its capability enhancement program,” she said.

PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo on Thursday facilitated the blessing and distribution of the 19 patrol jeeps single cab 4X2, Toyota Hi-lux in front of the PRO5 Admin Building, Camp BGen. Simeon A. Ola, Legazpi City.

“After the blessing, said vehicles were subsequently distributed to the different provincial police offices (PPOs) for the use of police stations to beef-up their police patrol operations as part of intensified anti-criminality campaigns in the region,” Calubaquib added.

Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office (CSPPO) received eight units which were distributed to municipal police stations in Bula, Calabanga, Gachitorena, Lagonoy, Nabua, Pili, Presentacion, and Tigaon.

Catanduanes PPO was given three jeeps while Masbate PPO received two vehicles.

Sorsogon PPO accepted two patrol cars while four units were also turned over to Naga City Police Stations.

Estomo said the additional automobiles will enable personnel of PNP-PRO5 to do their part to maintain peace and order and to swiftly respond to reports of criminalities in the region.

“This is part of the continuing modernization program of PNP and to ensure effective service for the people,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency