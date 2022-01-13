﻿Bicol consumers urged to buy generic drugs

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol reported on Wednesday drugstores in the region have enough supply of medication for flu-like symptoms.

In a press conference, Bicol CHD Regional Director Dr. Ernie V. Vera said while there is a shortage of branded paracetamol in selected drugstores, generic medications including paracetamol are still available.

“Branded and generic drugs have the same effect despite differences in price ranges,” he said.

Vera also encouraged the public to support the use of generic drugs.

The Bicol DOH-CHD also conducted a quick survey among drugstores in the region to identify the status of the supply of paracetamol and other flu medicines.

“The survey results show that out of the 123 respondents, 23 reported that they were out of paracetamol while 14 of the 23 reported that they were out of other flu medications,” Noemi Bron, health education and promotion officer of DOH-5, said in an interview.

Bron added that Bicol DOH-CHD discouraged the practice of panic-buying, hoarding, and self-medication.

“Should one experience symptoms, consultation with a doctor prior to purchasing medication is strongly advised,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency