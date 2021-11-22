﻿BI work hours extended in Alert Level 2 areas

All Bureau of Immigration (BI) offices under Alert Level 2, including the main office in Intramuros, Manila, will operate from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Monday.

The advisory, posted on Facebook on Saturday, will be effective until further notice.

Aside from the adjusted working hours, the BI will also increase the number of its personnel to “a minimum of 50 percent up to a maximum of 70 percent skeleton workforce while adopting applicable alternative work arrangements.”

Fully vaccinated clients are exempted from the Online Appointment System and shall only be required to present their vaccination cards or certification before entry.

Clients who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must secure an appointment online.

The current work hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while workforce has been at a maximum of 50 percent since September.

“The extended work hours and added workforce would allow the public to more easily transact their immigration needs with the Bureau,” the BI said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency