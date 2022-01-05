﻿BI reduces on-site work capacity in NCR

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is observing 60 percent on-site work capacity in compliance with the Alert Level 3 restrictions being imposed in Metro Manila.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the decreased workforce would be implemented until January 15 as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) also placed the nearby provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, and Rizal under the more stringent Alert Level 3 status from January 5 to 15 due to rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“As an effect, all BI offices in NCR (National Capital Region) shall be operating during weekdays, and will observe a 60 percent on-site work capacity, while adopting applicable alternative work arrangements,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Before the new work scheme, the bureau operated on a minimum of 50 percent to a maximum of 70 percent skeleton workforce.

Morente said fully vaccinated clients are exempted from the online appointment system, subject to the presentation of their vaccination cards or certification before entry.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated clients, however, remain required to set their appointments online.

Foreigners reporting for the Annual Report 2022 are required to secure an appointment via http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph/.

He also enjoined the transacting public to strictly observe minimum health and safety protocols.

Under the Alien Registration Act of 1950, the BI requires all foreign nationals with immigrant and non-immigrant visas to report in person to the bureau within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

Source: Philippines News Agency