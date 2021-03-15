﻿BI main office closed on March 15-16 for disinfection

The Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) main office in Intramuros, Manila, will be closed Monday and Tuesday for sanitation and disinfection.

The advisory signed by Commissioner Jaime Morente and shared Sunday stated that “with the upsurge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases throughout the country and as a precautionary measure to deter the further spread of the virus, notice is hereby given to all BI officials, employees and clients that the BI Main office shall be temporarily closed for thorough sanitation and disinfection on Monday and Tuesday, 15 and 16 March 2021.”

Those with confirmed online appointments were advised to rebook their schedules.

“They are further advised to check the website at immigration.gov.ph or any of our social media accounts for further announcement/advisory,” it added.

Morente assured that other offices have skeleton workforce such as the Medical and Dental Section, Administrative Proper, General Service Section, Property Section (logistics), Civil Security Unit, BI National Operations Center (BINOC), Management Information Systems Division and other offices rendering general and critical support services.

“The Bureau encourages all officials and employees to stay home during the said period,” the advisory read.

There are still 48,157 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, the Department of Health reported. There were also 13,371 new recoveries that hiked the total to 560,512.

